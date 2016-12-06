Pasco aquatic rec center to be discussed today at meeting

PASCO, WA - Happening today is a discussion that could change one community's recreation facilities, and local community leaders are inviting you to join the discussion.

Reporter Crystal Garcia learned that the discussion stems all the way back to 2013, when the city of Pasco looked into building a regional aquatic center. But that vote did not pass...with only Pasco residents voting in favor of a tax to help build it.

Ever since then, the thought of whether or not an aquatic center would do well in Pasco came about.

We caught up with Deputy City Manager Stan Strebel, who told us that the city completed a comprehensive study looking at different factors surrounding a new center to help answer that question.

"The study covers several different things," Strebel said. "One is a market analysis, and a market analysis attempts to determine the makeup of the community, the income of the community, to determine what other facilities are available to make the needs that the city may have for aquatic recreation."

And lucky for the city of Pasco, Strebel told us that the study did find a strong need and market for a new aquatic facility.

"We want the community to review the proposals from their standpoint," said Strebel.

At today's regularly scheduled meeting, two city committees, the Parks & Rec committee, and the City Facility Board will review a study looking into the cost and benefits this new facility would bring to the city.

From this meeting, they will present a suggestion to the city council. This suggestion could go nowhere from here, or it could go forward, which would lead to further steps like taking the idea to a public vote.