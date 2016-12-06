Art projects wanted for 2017 Windows Alive! displays

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications from the Central Washington arts community for the 2017 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project.

The deadline for submitting an application for the spring/summer 2017 exhibition is Monday, January 30th and winners will be announced in early February.

This is the fourth season for the popular event, which enables talented artists and groups of artists to display their works and at the same time help invigorate empty downtown storefront windows. Following the selection process, six projects will be picked for the spring/summer 2017 exhibits that will go on display on Friday, March 3rd. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in the windows, which are primarily located along Yakima Avenue and on 3rd Street, will be paid a $250 stipend.

An application form and additional information concerning entry requirements is available on the Windows Alive! web page at http://www.windowsalive.com.

Questions about the project can also be answered by contacting coordinator Jane Milford Cooper at yakimawindows@gmail.com

All types of art work are welcomed included paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative materials and sculpture.