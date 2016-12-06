WSU sophomore receives distinguished scholarship to study abroad

PULLMAN, WA - Lysandra Perez, a Washington State University sophomore in psychology from Yakima, Washington, has received a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State to study abroad in Italy in the spring.

“Lysandra’s experiences in Italy will add to the breadth and depth of her education as well as help her grow personally and professionally,” said April Seehafer, director of the distinguished scholarships program, part of WSU Undergraduate Education. “WSU can be very proud that she is our 55th recipient of the nationally competitive Gilman scholarship.”

Launched in 2001, the award grants students understanding of other cultures, countries, languages and economies to prepare them to assume leadership roles in government and the private sector and to thrive in the global economy. Perez is one of more than 850 undergraduates from 359 U.S. colleges and universities granted up to $5,000 for spring 2017 study abroad. She is one of five WSU students to apply for the award.

At WSU, applicants for distinguished scholarships receive support and assistance across the university as they seek prestigious, nationally competitive awards. Perez in particular consulted with global learning advisors Mayra Villegas and Kate Meyer