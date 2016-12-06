Winter safety kit: does your car have one?

KENNEWICK, WA - With the first snowfall of the season - as exciting as it is - comes the dangers on the road that we've been seeing all over our region.

And with a stronger storm system on its way, there are some things you should have in your car to stay safe.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky was out in NBC Right Now's parking lot taking a look at some of her coworkers' trunks to see if they had everything they'd need if they decided to take a road trip this time of year.

With winter weather, you need to be prepared. Over the last week, some of the local mountain passes have had to close down due to crashes and spin outs, including Snoqualmie Pass. We've seen accidents such as the semi truck that jack-knifed on 395 earlier today.

Hopefully, something like this never happens to you, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Let's say you get stuck in a ditch, or get into an accident where you have no cell service, or stuck in traffic because of a closed pass. A winter safety kit packed and ready to go in your car could save your life.

Here are the things that your winter safety kit should include:

1. Flares to let other drivers know you need help.

2. Food and water, like a gallon of water and several energy-packed snacks. You never know how long you could be stuck. Junk food doesn't count!

3. A flashlight and batteries.

4. A blanket to keep warm when the temperatures drop.

5. A first aid kit in case of any injuries.

6. And possibly the most important thing: chains. The passes often require them during the winter season.

If you already have these things in your car, you're good to go. If not, take the time soon while the weather is nice to stock up so you are prepared for when the storms hit.