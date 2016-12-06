Garage fire in Pasco still under investigation

PASCO, WA - A garage fire in Pasco is under investigation tonight.

Fire crews were called out around 11 this morning to the 800 block of West Henry Street. Firefighters say a neighbor saw smoke coming from a garage that was separate from the house.

We spoke to the owner's son, who told us his brother from Georgia got a call from a neighbor that his dad's house was on fire. He then called his brother, who lives right off Road 68, to let him know.

The owner of the house works in Benton City and at the time he didn't know his garage was even on fire.

"We can't get ahold of him," said Angel Pena, the resident's son. "I think his phone isn't working or he has no signal."

Crews had the fire under control in about ten minutes. No word yet on what caused the fire. Luckily no one was injured.