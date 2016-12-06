Flights delayed due to winter weather

Seattle, WA - With more winter weather in the forecast more flights out of area airports were canceled or delayed on Tuesday.

Passengers are encouraged to check the airline's website or their mobile app before heading to the airport to verify their flight status.

