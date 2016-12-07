New flights coming to Boutique Air in Pendleton - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

New flights coming to Boutique Air in Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR - Boutique Air announced plans to offer daily flights between Pendleton and Portland, restoring commercial air service to the city in Eastern Oregon.
 
Boutique will offer three daily round-trips starting Dec. 19. Pendleton's former provider of air service - SeaPort Airlines - declared bankruptcy early this year and ceased operations in September.
 
Boutique will use Pilatus PC-12 planes, which the company says will offer a faster and quieter ride than SeaPort's fleet of Cessna Caravans.

