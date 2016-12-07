Yakima Police looking for 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, the Yakima Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing teenager. 16-year old Miguel Sanchez didn't come home after staying the night with a friend on Sunday and hasn't been seen since.

He is about 5'5" and weighs about 140 lbs.

Miguel suffered a traumatic brain injury within the last year, and is believed to have the capacity of a ten or eleven year old child.

If you see him or know anything, you should call 911 or the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200.