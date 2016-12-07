President-elect revealed as TIME Magazine's 2016 Person of the Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY - Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.



In a telephone interview on NBC's "Today" show, Trump called it "a great honor."



The Time cover reads, "Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America" and the cover image features a photograph of the president-elect sitting in his private residence at Trump Tower.



In the NBC interview, Trump took issue with the "Divided States of America" description: "I didn't divide 'em," he said. "We're going to put it back together and we're going to have a country that's very well-healed."