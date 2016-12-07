CBC to open Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

PASCO, WA - Columbia Basin College has received approval for a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The new program will begin spring quarter, 2017.

The addition of the bachelor’s degree to CBC’s Nursing program is in response to the state and national recommendation to increase the number of nurses prepared at the baccalaureate level or higher. The CBC Registered Nurse Bachelor of Science in Nursing (CBC RN-BSN) degree is a completion degree.

Those with an associate’s degree in nursing are eligible for the program which will enhance the knowledge and skills of current registered nurses without duplicating content already learned. The program can be completed in as little as four quarters and much of the coursework is completed online.

The first CBC RN-BSN class will be for 25 students. Applications are available online at columbiabasin.edu/nursing now through February 1st, 2017. Classes begin April 3rd, 2017. The program has been approved by the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission and will be seeking new applicant status through the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education accrediting body.