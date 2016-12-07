Elementary school classroom addition project underway

WAPATO, WA - Work is underway to add more classroom space to Wapato’s Adams Elementary School. Dirt is being moved and the foundation is being laid to add four classrooms to the school.

The classroom addition work is part of a pilot project being funded by the State. Wapato is one of five school districts in the State to be chosen for this program. The legislature approved funding for the program as part of the State’s effort to support school districts in need of facilities to comply with the K-3 class size reduction requirements.

The contractors chosen by the State are required to use an approved modular construction process called CLT which stands for Cross Laminated Timber. The use of CLT is a process that started in Europe and has been gaining popularity in the U.S. The structural CLT components for the classrooms are being produced offsite and will eventually be delivered and assembled to construct the four classrooms.

Work on the project started a couple of weeks ago and according to the District’s Capital Projects Supervisor, Dan Murray, it is projected to be complete in mid-March of 2017.