Elementary school classroom addition project underway - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Elementary school classroom addition project underway

Posted: Updated:

WAPATO, WA - Work is underway to add more classroom space to Wapato’s Adams Elementary School. Dirt is being moved and the foundation is being laid to add four classrooms to the school.

The classroom addition work is part of a pilot project being funded by the State. Wapato is one of five school districts in the State to be chosen for this program. The legislature approved funding for the program as part of the State’s effort to support school districts in need of facilities to comply with the K-3 class size reduction requirements.

The contractors chosen by the State are required to use an approved modular construction process called CLT which stands for Cross Laminated Timber. The use of CLT is a process that started in Europe and has been gaining popularity in the U.S. The structural CLT components for the classrooms are being produced offsite and will eventually be delivered and assembled to construct the four classrooms.

Work on the project started a couple of weeks ago and according to the District’s Capital Projects Supervisor, Dan Murray, it is projected to be complete in mid-March of 2017.

If you are interested in following the progress of the project you can access the Adams Construction Camera from the District’s website at www.wapatosd.org and click on Adams Construction Camera under the “Links” panel of the page.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   