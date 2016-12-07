Yakima considers establishing homeless encampment - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima considers establishing homeless encampment

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council is considering establishing a homeless encampment on city-owned property.

The council on Tuesday unanimously voted to explore the idea at a later date after member Dulce Gutierrez raised the issue.

Gutierrez says the city needs an encampment because there are only about 45 beds available at winter shelters and there had been about 80 people living at an encampment that closed in November.

Unless an encampment is established, camping on city property is banned.

