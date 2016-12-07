Yakima preparing for snowy roads

YAKIMA, WA - With the storm hitting later today, the city of Yakima is already hard at work doing what it can to keep drivers safe.

Luckily, Yakima City Public Works says a few inches of snow is usually much more safe than ice or slush, which can be difficult to see and can cause tires to slip and drivers to lose control.

Joe Rosenlund, Streets and Traffic Operations Manager for the city, says that after laying the de-icing liquid, they're ready.

"We have the plows, we have salt trucks, sanders, graters...you know, things that push snow around," he explains. "Then, if things get really heavy, we have equipment for picking up the snow and hauling it away."

He says that although the de-icing and salt will help with traction and prevent sliding, drivers still need to stay cautious everywhere around the area.

"Go slow, don't be in a big hurry to get anywhere. Regardless of how good we are at moving snow, there's still gonna be icy patches, and slushy spots and what have you."

Rosenlund also wants to remind us that it's against city code to shovel snow from your driveway into the street, and it makes the city's job harder when trying to keep roads and sidewalks clear.

Most important, though, is to remember to be patient while driving, give yourself room to brake, and anticipate problems on the road so you can avoid them.