Yakima preparing for snowy roads - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima preparing for snowy roads

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - With the storm hitting later today, the city of Yakima is already hard at work doing what it can to keep drivers safe.

Luckily, Yakima City Public Works says a few inches of snow is usually much more safe than ice or slush, which can be difficult to see and can cause tires to slip and drivers to lose control.

Joe Rosenlund, Streets and Traffic Operations Manager for the city, says that after laying the de-icing liquid, they're ready.

"We have the plows, we have salt trucks, sanders, graters...you know, things that push snow around," he explains. "Then, if things get really heavy, we have equipment for picking up the snow and hauling it away."

He says that although the de-icing and salt will help with traction and prevent sliding, drivers still need to stay cautious everywhere around the area.

"Go slow, don't be in a big hurry to get anywhere. Regardless of how good we are at moving snow, there's still gonna be icy patches, and slushy spots and what have you."

Rosenlund also wants to remind us that it's against city code to shovel snow from your driveway into the street, and it makes the city's job harder when trying to keep roads and sidewalks clear.

Most important, though, is to remember to be patient while driving, give yourself room to brake, and anticipate problems on the road so you can avoid them.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   