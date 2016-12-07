Coroner's inquest for Zambrano shooting case to be held at CBC

PASCO, WA - It's been a long time coming, but it's official: the Franklin County Coroner's inquest into the Antonio Zambrano Pasco Police shooting will be held right at Columbia Basin College next Tuesday.

The proceeding will be held in the Byron Gjerde Center, also known as the H Building.

You may remember the inquest has scheduled a few time now; in fact, back in May during the week of the 23rd the inquest was schedule in this building as well. The reason? Blasdel and Franklin County Superior judges determined the only courtroom available was too small to hold the inquest.

For those of you who have forgotten, an inquest is a seven-person jury who are presented the witnesses and the facts of the case and can make recommendations to the prosecutor, the Pasco Police Department, or anyone else involved.

Back in September of 2015, Prosecutor Shawn Sant decided not to charge the three officers involved in the shooting.

The inquest doesn't have the power to change that decision, they can only make a recommendation to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutor Sant declined to participate in the inquest. Special Deputy Coroner Michael Fox has been preparing by reading over 1,000 pages from the SIU investigation for next week.

Today, Coroner Blasdel told us that the total cost is $60,000. Columbia Basin College is donating the space, which helped cut down the costs.