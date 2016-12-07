Driving tips for handling the snow in your vehicle

KENNEWICK, WA - It's safe to say that today was the calm before the storm with beautiful sunny skies all day, but tomorrow will likely be a different story. We're expecting a few inches of snow by tomorrow evening, which for drivers can mean a potentially dangerous situation.

This is why we had reporter Jaclyn Selesky play the role of a student driver today to find out how to avoid getting into trouble on the roads.

"The thing I need to emphasize in all caps, bold, exclamation points and underlined, is people need to slow down," said Craig Haueter, Owner of Premier Driving School.

Believe it or not, the posted speed limit doesn't necessarily apply in treacherous road conditions.

"If you drive at the speed limit and the road conditions are wet or slick, you can actually be ticketed for driving at an unsafe speed," said Haueter.

Some of Haueter's best advice for driving safe in winter conditions is to be proactive, so you should leave more room between you and the car in front of you.

"It can take up to 14 times longer to stop on snow or ice than what it would on dry pavement," said Haueter.

Haueter also gave tips on what to do if you hydroplane.

"You just need to ease off whatever it is you're pushing on - the break or the gas - until your tires regain traction," said Haueter.