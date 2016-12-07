This year's snow plan in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Like many cities in our region, Yakima is preparing for these winter conditions...and there are a couple of things that people need to know about their snow removal plan so that they're not left out in the cold.

Salt, sand, and de-icer are on the menu as many prepare for the first snow storm of the season.

In Yakima, roads have already been covered with de-icer in anticipation.

"The last couple of days is when city crews have been out there applying this de-icer, and if we don't have rain the de-icer can last up to three weeks," said Randy Beehler, spokesman for the City of Yakima.

But that's not the only thing the city will be doing to assure roads are free of snow; if enough of it accumulates, they'll be breaking out the snow plow.

"Once we get 3 inches of accumulation, that's when it kicks in," says Beehler, "so the areas we focus right away on are, schools, medical facilities, heavily-traveled streets and also hills."

Snow plowing will happen early in the mornings before most start their commute.

Before the plowing occurs, people will be alerted so they can remove their vehicles from the snow plow's route.

"When we issue a snow alert, say we issue it at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, what we are asking people downtown - particularly downtown along snow routes - is to have their cars off of those snow routes by 8 o'clock that evening," said Beehler.

Vehicles that are not removed will be towed away to a city lot and the owner will not only have to pay for the tow truck's fee but also a $50 fine.