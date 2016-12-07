This year's snow plan in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

This year's snow plan in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Like many cities in our region, Yakima is preparing for these winter conditions...and there are a couple of things that people need to know about their snow removal plan so that they're not left out in the cold.

Salt, sand, and de-icer are on the menu as many prepare for the first snow storm of the season.

In Yakima, roads have already been covered with de-icer in anticipation.

"The last couple of days is when city crews have been out there applying this de-icer, and if we don't have rain the de-icer can last up to three weeks," said Randy Beehler, spokesman for the City of Yakima.

But that's not the only thing the city will be doing to assure roads are free of snow; if enough of it accumulates, they'll be breaking out the snow plow.

"Once we get 3 inches of accumulation, that's when it kicks in," says Beehler, "so the areas we focus right away on are, schools, medical facilities, heavily-traveled streets and also hills."

Snow plowing will happen early in the mornings before most start their commute.

Before the plowing occurs, people will be alerted so they can remove their vehicles from the snow plow's route.

"When we issue a snow alert, say we issue it at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, what we are asking people downtown - particularly downtown along snow routes - is to have their cars off of those snow routes by 8 o'clock that evening," said Beehler.

Vehicles that are not removed will be towed away to a city lot and the owner will not only have to pay for the tow truck's fee but also a $50 fine.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   