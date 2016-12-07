Kennewick and Richland street crews are ready for snow

TRI-CITIES, WA - In anticipation of the snow coming through the area, some local public works departments are already getting ready to keep the roads clear.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with Kennewick and Richland Public Works Departments today to learn how the cities will approach the snowy weather tomorrow and Friday.

It's a prepare for the worst, hope for the best situation for area street maintenance crews...with reality lying somewhere in between.

Both Richland and Kennewick Public Works Departments have certain priority streets that will receive the most attention from street crews if weather gets bad.

The city of Kennewick will be out tomorrow starting at 3:30 a.m., with priority on arterials such US 395, Clearwater Avenue, and other heavily-trafficked roads.

Bridges, hilly neighborhoods, and neighborhoods with limited access in and out such as Canyon Lakes and Inspiration Estates will also hold high priority for salt, de-icer, and snowplowing if it becomes necessary.

City of Richland Public Works Department reports much of the same: bridges, hilly neighborhoods, and busy arterials such as G-Way, SR 240, and Keene Road will get priority attention from crews so even in the worst-case scenarios people can get around. They also provided some advice for people encountering city trucks on the roadways tomorrow or Friday.

"You want to stay back a ways," said Chad Booth, City of Richland Streets Supervisor. "Our plow trucks are generally putting down salt, so there's material that comes out the back, so you want to be a good distance between the plow and your car. And don't ever pass a snow plow on your right hand side if they're actively plowing."

People can expect local street maintenance crews hard at work throughout Thursday and Friday, but as both Kennewick and Richland crews told us, schedules and plans can change at a moment's notice when severe weather is in play.

We'll have all the latest updates for you tomorrow and Friday on our newscasts and on our website.

