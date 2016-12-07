Embroidery club uses their talent to give to children in need this Christmas

KENNEWICK, WA - You never know what kind of ideas can spring into your head when you're surfing the web, especially when it comes to holiday presents. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky found out that's what happened with one local woman when she spent one September night on Pinterest.

Ginny Hildreth is the owner of Discount Vacuum & Sewing right here in Kennewick. A few months ago she was looking online for some holiday present ideas, and that's when she stumbled across a handmade Christmas bag.

Luckily for her, she's also part of an embroidery club, which allowed her to take those talents and change someone's life.

One resident from the Charbonneau Retirement Home is also a member of the embroidery club that meets every week, so with a team effort they embroidered 55 Santa bags filled with presents that they bought themselves.

It takes about an hour to make each bag, but Hildreth says it was worth every minute because she can relate to those receiving the gifts.

"I get emotional because when you have nothing, when you have nothing, most people in our society don't know what it's like to have nothing and I have been in that place where I've had the clothes on my back," Hildreth said.

What's so great about these bags is that they're gender and age specific, so if you're a teenager you may find some body washes and lip gloss, whereas if you're younger you might find some toys and coloring books.

Hildreth says this is the first Christmas they've done something like this, but it definitely won't be the last.

They're going to take the Santa bags to the Union Gospel Mission next Tuesday.