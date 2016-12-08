Posted on 12/08/16

ANCHOR/REPORTER

KHQ-TV/SWX-TV are looking for an Anchor/Reporter. Are you ready to take your craft to the next level? If so, the NBC powerhouse in Spokane, WA may have what you’re looking for. KHQ-TV (www.khq.com) and SWX-TV (www.swxrightnow.com) are looking for the next big talent. Perhaps you’ve toiled

in a small market, ready to earn your stripes in market 73. Or maybe you’ve been a dynamite, aggressive reporter in a larger market and you’re ready to rock the anchor desk. That’s where we come in. In addition to fill-in anchoring for several evening newscasts throughout the weekend, you’ll cover breaking news for one of the best stations in the business. You’ll interact with the viewers. You’ll develop unique and compelling content. And you will love living in the gorgeous Inland Northwest. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Send your resume, cover letter, references, and a link to your reel (preferred) or non-returnable DVD to: newsjob@khq.com