CRIME STOPPERS: Jeffrey Michael Ochoa

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshall's Service are looking for a Jeffrey Michael Ochoa.

Ochoa's last known residence was in Kennewick. He is 46 years old (DOB: 12/07/1969), white, 5'10", 195 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a demon and an angel on his chest, a portrait on his back and both arms, and several scars on his face.

His charges include: Federal Probation Violation - Original Charge of Weapon Offenses, and Escape from Community Custody - Washington Department of Corrections.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS.