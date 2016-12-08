Grant PUD meter reader gored by bull near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA - A Grant County Public Utility District employee was hospitalized after being gored by a bull yesterday near Moses Lake.



The 54-year-old woman came to read the meter in the 4900 block of Road 1.6-Northeast when she was attacked by two bulls. A citizen came to the aid of the victim, shooting and wounding both of the bulls in order to protect the victim. The citizen then helped the injured meter reader into his home. Sheriff’s animal control responded and had to euthanize the bulls.



The attack caused a severe wound to the victim’s leg, and she was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. Her present condition is unknown.