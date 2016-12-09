Alleged cyber stalker makes first court appearance

BENTON COUNTY, WA - An alleged cyber stalker also made his first appearance in court Thursday morning. Kyle Michael Troidl is charged with cyber stalking after he allegedly contacted a 17-year-old online.

After she stopped communicating with him, Troidl allegedly sent the girl an inappropriate photo of himself.

The teen reported it to a school resource officer, and police arrested him.

He was released from custody Thursday and his trial date is set for February 27th.