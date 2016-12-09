Deputies investigating after two people found shot in car

UPDATE:

ROYAL CITY, WA - Grant County detectives are asking the public for help with information on a shooting which left one person dead and another wounded this morning east of Royal City.



One person was found dead and another wounded around 5:00 a.m. inside an SUV along State Route 26 about three miles east of Royal City in rural south-central Grant County. Detectives believe there may be a suspect at large, but have no description of that person. Detectives continue their investigation. The incident happened early in the morning on a rural stretch of State Route 26, and investigators are hoping another motorist may have witnessed some or part of the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



The identities of the victims are being withheld for the time being as the investigation continues.



ROYAL CITY, WA - Authorities are investigating after two people were found shot in a car Friday morning on State Route 26 near Royal City.



Grant County Sheriff's spokesman Kyle Foreman says one of the victims was flown to a hospital.



State Route 26 temporarily closed as deputies investigate the shooting.



Right now there is no information about a possible suspect.