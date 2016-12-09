Authorities searching for four men in connection with a burglary

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On Thursday at around 2:05 in the afternoon, Benton County Deputies and the Benton County Gang Team responded to a 911 call regarding a burglary.

31-year-old Alondra Jimenez-Delamora called 911 to report that her 51-year-old mother, Esperanza Delamora, had called her and told her that four Hispanic males in an older, tan, Toyota passenger car forced their way into her house near Benton City by kicking the front door in. Delamora was able to provide descriptions of three of the males.

Suspect 1 - A tall, light-skinned, Hispanic male with a thin build and facial hair, wearing a gray hooded sweater with the hood up and cinched down and dark pants. He had what Delamora described as a semi-automatic pistol with a long barrel.

Suspect 2 - A heavier Hispanic male wearing a dark colored hooded sweater with the hood cinched down and dark pants.

Suspect 3 - A Hispanic male wearing a black sweater, a light colored coat, and face mask.

The 4th suspect was unable to be described as he stayed in the car. The suspects spoke Spanish and were between the ages of 20 and 26.

The suspects ransacked the residence looking for cash and jewelry. Delamora said the suspects were in the residence for about ten minutes and took several unknown items.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information about the incident to please call the Sheriff's Office at 628-0333.