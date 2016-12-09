Three suspects wanted in connection with Sunnyside Mini-Mart robbery

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On Thursday at approximately 7:15 p.m., the Sunnyside Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Smoke Shop Mini-Mart located on the 300 block of South 13th Street. Officers were on scene within minutes.

Reports indicate that shortly after 7:00 p.m., three men wearing hooded jackets and black masks entered the Mini-Mart each armed with a handgun. The suspects threatened the store clerk and a patron with handguns, forcing them to the ground and binding their hands. The suspects then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Due to the fresh snowfall, officers tracked the suspect’s footprints through the Sunnyside Housing Authority property where the three split up and the tracks were lost several blocks away where it appears the suspects left in a vehicle.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males, each approximately 6’0” in height weighing approximately 180 lbs. Each was wearing a hooded jacket, two were grey, one black or blue in color.

There were no injuries and detectives are continuing to investigate. At this time there are no additional details for release.

The Sunnyside Police Department is asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.