Drive-by shooting in Prosser under investigation

PROSSER, WA - On Thursday at about 6:48 p.m., Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 142000 block of W Evans Road for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Olivie Cruz Hernandez and his 12-year-old son. Olivie Cruz Hernandez had a wound to his right forearm. Mr. Hernandez was transported by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center and then later to Harborview Medical Center.

The residence was found to have been struck multiple times from what appeared to be high caliber rifle rounds. Mr. Hernandez received a single wound to his right forearm.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the incident to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 628-0333.