Fourteen people injured after two crashes on US-12

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- A stretch of US-12 is proving dangerous for drivers. Multiple people are injured after two accidents on that road in Walla Walla County.

At 12:50 Saturday afternoon near milepost 312, Washington State Patrol and the Washington Department of Transportation responded to the first accident, a three-car crash, that injured nine people after the driver of the first car lost control and hit the two other cars involved.

Of the nine injured, eight were taken to St Mary's Medical Center, the other to Kadlec Medical Center.

Then,WSP and the DOT, were called back out to the area, this time to milepost 314, when a car crashed into a halted semi-truck, injuring five of the six people involved.

Of those five, four were taken to St Mary's Medical Center, the other to Kadlec Medical Center.

The conditions of those injured are currently unknown.