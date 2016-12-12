Fire destroys Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, WA.-- the Kennewick community is now rallying around one man after his house went up in flames Sunday morning.

Just after 10:00 AM, firefighters responded to the large fire at a house on South Quincy Street.

Firefighters tell us that the burn started in the kitchen, and quickly spread from there. Before long, it had engulfed the whole house, and was even powerful enough to melt parts of the neighbor's cars.

Luckily for Larry, the owner of the house, who's last name has not been released, friends and neighbors are looking out, and eager to help.

"We brought him home yesterday, from church, and we took him grocery shopping," Stuart Fricke, a friend of Larry's, told KNDU, "And we put some groceries in his refrigerator... then we got the call this morning from the fire department

Larry was inside when the fire began, and was taken to trios for smoke inhalation. Luckily, firefighters have told us he's expected to be okay after this scary ordeal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.