Man dies in skiing accident at Snoqualmie over the weekend

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - Authorities say a man is dead after falling into a tree well at the Alpental ski area at Snoqualmie Pass.



The King County Sheriff's Office says another man was skiing with the victim just after 2 p.m. Sunday and saw him plunge into the tree well. He summoned other skiers to help pull the man out. They quickly began CPR and ski patrol members soon arrived to continue the efforts.



They transported the man to paramedics but he was pronounced dead.



The man's identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.