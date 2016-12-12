Crews rescue driver who went down Snoqualmie Pass embankment

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - Emergency crews have rescued a driver who was trapped for several hours after plunging over a snowy embankment at Snoqualmie Pass.



Troopers say the car went over the embankment off Interstate 90 sometime Sunday night and plummeted 100 feet down a steep slope. The car was located at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and state troopers and units from Eastside Fire and Rescue extricated the driver.



Authorities said the driver had no serious injuries and was treated on scene.

