Woman dies from injuries after apartment fire in Yakima

Woman dies from injuries after apartment fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters in Yakima say a woman has died from her injuries after an apartment fire last week.

The fire started around 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Mesa Apartments on Gordon road. 3 people were rescued from the burning building.

A 46 year old woman was taken to Harborview in Seattle where the King County Coroner says she died Sunday.

Nearly 75 people were displaced by the fire and several pets died.

There is still no word how the fire started and the investigation continues.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

