Two lost skiers rescued off Pacific Crest Trail

Kittitas County, WA - On Saturday, December 10th, 2016 at around 4:30 P.M., Deputies responded to multiple reports advising that 50 year old Phil Robertson and 49 year old Mitch Gold, both from the Seattle area, were texting and calling friends advising they were lost in the area of "Kendall Knob" and they may need help. The subjects were skiing on the Pacific Crest Trail with their two dogs and had gotten off trail and landed in the Coal Creek basin, which has steep embankments and difficult terrain. The Coal Creek area is a remote area northeast of Snoqualmie Pass off I-90 Exit 54.

The dispatch center was eventually able to call and speak to the subjects directly to get information about their situation.The weather was currently in a widespread winter storm from North Bend to Ellensburg with heavy snowfall all day and forecasted into the night and the next day (Sunday 12/11). There was already several feet of baseless snow on the ground and around a foot of new snow had fallen during the day on Saturday. The road conditions on I-90 were very poor and the weather was extremely cold. The subjects were dressed appropriately but they did not have flashlights and their cell phone batteries were getting low.

Multiple search teams were deployed from Kittitas County Search and Rescue, King County SPART and Seattle Mountain Rescue. The crews worked through the night and well into Sunday. The subjects and their dogs were eventually rescued via a rope hoist system at around 12:00 PM on Sunday 12/11/16. They were cold but doing ok and were escorted back out to their vehicle.