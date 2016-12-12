Two lost skiers rescued off Pacific Crest Trail - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two lost skiers rescued off Pacific Crest Trail

Posted: Updated:

Kittitas County, WA - On Saturday, December 10th, 2016 at around 4:30 P.M., Deputies responded to multiple reports advising that 50 year old Phil Robertson and 49 year old Mitch Gold, both from the Seattle area, were texting and calling friends advising they were lost in the area of "Kendall Knob" and they may need help. The subjects were skiing on the Pacific Crest Trail with their two dogs and had gotten off trail and landed in the Coal Creek basin, which has steep embankments and difficult terrain. The Coal Creek area is a remote area northeast of Snoqualmie Pass off I-90 Exit 54.

The dispatch center was eventually able to call and speak to the subjects directly to get information about their situation.The weather was currently in a widespread winter storm from North Bend to Ellensburg with heavy snowfall all day and forecasted into the night and the next day (Sunday 12/11). There was already several feet of baseless snow on the ground and around a foot of new snow had fallen during the day on Saturday. The road conditions on I-90 were very poor and the weather was extremely cold. The subjects were dressed appropriately but they did not have flashlights and their cell phone batteries were getting low.

Multiple search teams were deployed from Kittitas County Search and Rescue, King County SPART and Seattle Mountain Rescue. The crews worked through the night and well into Sunday. The subjects and their dogs were eventually rescued via a rope hoist system at around 12:00 PM on Sunday 12/11/16. They were cold but doing ok and were escorted back out to their vehicle.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   