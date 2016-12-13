Free shipping day promises delivery by Christmas Eve - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

NBC RIGHT NOW - If you still need to wrap up your holiday shopping free shipping day is this Friday, December 16th.

There are more than 900 retailers participating this year, promising Christmas Eve delivery and no minimum purchase.

For a full list of stores participating, click here

