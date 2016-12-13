How districts decide to make up snow days

NBC RIGHT NOW - While snow days may mean a day off for students and teachers now, it also means they'll have to make it up later in the school year.

Some districts have teacher workdays, where students would normally have the day off, but it can be easily turned into a school day. However, other districts will just add the missed school days to the end of the year.

Kennewick and Pasco School Districts will add a school day onto the end of the calendar, which is June 12th for both districts. Kiona-Benton will now have school January 20th, and Richland will now have classes on May 26th. In Walla Walla, they tell us they'll wait until they know how many days they need to make up before scheduling them.