School board agrees to put bond proposal on May ballot

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston voters will be asked to approve money for school buildings. The local school board agreed Monday to place a $104 million capital construction bond on the May ballot.



The bond money would go toward new elementary schools, renovations at a middle school and the expansion of Hermiston High School. The expansion would boost Hermiston High's capacity to 2,000 students, up from 1,600.



The district uses 34 modular classrooms to handle an overflow of students, and district officials say that number could hit 50 in two years.



The district's last survey indicated that 46 percent of likely voters supported the bond and 48 percent did not.