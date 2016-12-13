Family of teen who dies in jail seeking $5 million

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A Pasco man has filed a claim seeking $5 million for the death of his son in the Benton County Jail. Miguel Moreno, father of 18-year-old Marc Moreno, filed the claim Nov. 29, notifying the county that the family intends to sue.



The claim says the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Office of Public Defense are responsible for the teen's death March 11.



The man died eight days after his arrest on warrants for minor offenses during a mental health crisis. The claim argues the county should have been aware of Moreno's mental health issues and failed to come to his aid.



The Benton County Coroner ruled Moreno's death was caused by an irregular heartbeat and dehydration following apparent use of synthetic marijuana and subsequent incarceration. The manner of death was ruled an accident.