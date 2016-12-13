Winter weather schedule changes for schools in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, WA - Winter weather slated to hit the area on Wednesday night has caused several events in the Grandview School District to be rescheduled.



At McClure Elementary School - Christmas programs set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings have been changed to take place during the school day on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The program featuring the school's kindergarten and fifth grade classes, as well as Mrs. Sylling's class will now take place from 1:20 to 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the school's second and fourth grade program, which will take place that same afternoon from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. After school tutoring has also been canceled for the week.



At Harriet Thompson Elementary School - All before and after-school tutoring has been canceled for the week. The school's Winter Choir and Marimba Concert originally set for Thursday evening has been rescheduled to sometime in January. After school choir practice is also canceled for Wednesday afternoon.



At Grandview Middle School - The Band, Choir and Mariachi Winter Concert originally scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 12, was rescheduled. It will now take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

