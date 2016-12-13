Dialed In: Local treasurer takes on state role thanks to voters

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Treasurer Duane Davidson is a busy man. He has been splitting his time between eastern Washington and western Washington for awhile now but he is about to take up residence on the more rainy of the two. That is because statewide voters elected Davidson to the State Treasurer seat in November.



Davidson is leaving behind some big shoes to fill in Benton County but he was basically head-hunted for the job, endorsed by the likes of The Seattle Times and he garnered statewide support from both sides of the aisle - obviously.



It's a little known fact that Davidson very nearly dropped out of the race back in May when his beautiful wife unexpectedly died. Click the video to find out what made him change his mind and more about the man.



Congratulations, Duane!



