Non-profit organization robbed of thousands of dollars worth of electronics

YAKIMA, WA - Non-profit La Casa Hogar in Yakima is still trying to recover after it had thousands of dollars worth of electronics stolen.

The robbery happened Wednesday night, after a thief or thieves entered the non-profit through a window and stole two computers, a brand new printer, and close to ten laptops, all valued at around $10,000.

La Casa Hogar provides many services for the people of Yakima like early learning for children, adult classes, and a citizenship program.

The loss of this equipment means that the non-profit services can be affected.

"We are an organization with generally few resources, so we have a lot of community support, but our technology is probably the highest value that we have," said Laura Armstrong, Executive Director at La Casa Hogar.

They plan to file an insurance claim to replace the electronics that were stolen.

Armstrong also adds that she's grateful for the community since they have helped them through this difficult time.

The theft is still under investigation.