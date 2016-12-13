Fran Rish Stadium upgrade to be in Richland School District's February bond issue

RICHLAND, WA - The upgrading of Fran Rish Stadium is one of ten projects included in the Richland School District's February bond issue. The grass field will be replaced with an artificial surface, the track will be resurfaced, and the home side bleachers, restrooms, and locker rooms will be replaced.

"We upgraded the visitors side as part of the 2013 bond issue and everyone is pleased with how that turned out," says Superintendent Rick Schulte. "It is now time to modernize the rest of the stadium."

Why?

1. The home side bleachers, locker rooms, and restrooms do not meet health and safety codes.

2. The track needs resurfacing and recent patches are only temporary.

3. The grass field can only host about 10 varsity football games per year, and cannot host any playoff games.

4. A field turf artificial surface field can be used constantly and is expected to host football, soccer, lacrosse, marching band, PE classes, and other community events; field turf options will be thoroughly researched before a product is selected.