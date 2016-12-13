Coroner identifies man shot in car on SR 26 near Royal City

12/13/16 UPDATE: This morning, Coroner Craig Morrison confirmed the identity of 28-year-old Arturo Sosa of Othello as the man killed during early morning shooting on State Route 26 just east of State Route 262. Sosa died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other person in the vehicle was also shot and was transported by LifeFlight to a regional hospital for treatment.



Detectives believe a person or persons in another vehicle are responsible for the shooting. But, there is currently no description of those responsible or of any involved suspect vehicle.

Detectives hope another motorist may have seen some part of the incident between 4:10 and 5:00 a.m. Friday. The victims’ vehicle, a green mid-90s Ford Explorer was westbound on SR26 approaching SR262 when the shooting happened. The Explorer ended up stopped and partially blocking westbound SR262.



The victims’ Ford Explorer is unique as it has Herbalife independent distributor decals printed in Spanish across the rear window.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Specify case number 16GS15318. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ROYAL CITY, WA - Authorities are investigating after two people were found shot in a car Friday morning on State Route 26 near Royal City.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesman Kyle Foreman says one of the victims was flown to a hospital.

State Route 26 was temporarily closed as deputies investigated the shooting.