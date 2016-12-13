Regional fire training aims to create new class of local firefighting instructors

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters from several different local agencies are in the midst of a five day live fire training. There are classroom sessions as well as hands-on curriculum at the Kennewick Fire Training Center.



3S Fire is a fire department training and consulting company from Everett. Four instructors are spending the week in the Tri-Cities training 16 firefighters from Pasco Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire Districts One, Two and Four.



These are 'train the trainer' classes so these men and women will then go on to train the 600 or so other firefighters throughout the Tri-Cities region.



"We all fight fires together. All of the departments are on each other's fires. We don't have enough staffing at any of the one departments to do it by ourselves. So all of us learning the same way, getting the same training, doing it the same way," said Kennewick Fire Captain Brian Cole.



"They're going to be able to recognize fire behavior, be able to stay out of extreme fire events like a flash over or a back draft. They're going to be able to better enable their personnel to work more efficiently and safer on the fire grounds. So that equates to mores lives and more property saved," said 3S Fire instructor and recently retired firefighter, Richard Shrauner.



The goal is to have every Tri-Cities region firefighter go through the live fire training in 2017, with these students as the instructors. Some benefits to keeping the training in-house are costs, for one. Doing local training saves a lot of money and keeps local controls over the quality and content of those trainings.