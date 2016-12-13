Fields of Grace: giving the gift of fresh fruits and veggies to families in need

RICHLAND, WA - Did you know that about 27,000 people in our area seek food at a local food bank every month?

This is where local charity comes in. They are offering a unique gift idea to help families in Benton and Franklin counties.

Fields of Grace is selling handmade greeting cards to help feed local families, and reporter Jaclyn Selesky went out to learn more about it today.

When you think of a food bank, you think canned foods and non-perishable items. However, Fields of Grace is doing things a little differently. If you buy one of their handmade cards, they can give the gift of fresh fruit and veggies to a local family in need.

The organization says a $25 card pays for about 600 servings, a $50 card will provide 1,200 servings, and a $100 card can give up to 2,400 individual servings of fresh fruit and veggies.

"The biggest challenge we have in society today is that the people who can't afford fruits and vegetables don't eat them," said Gerry Berges, Chairman for Fields of Grace. "And so consequently, they don't get the nutritional value that they need."

Fields of Grace has been doing this for the past eleven years, and they've raised enough money for 1,000,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables.

Once the Fields of Grace volunteers get the fresh produce from local farmers, they bring it to Second Harvest in the Tri-Cities, who then stores and distributes it to local food banks.

You can buy the Fields of Grace cards online by clicking on this link: http://www.fields-of-grace.com/donations/give-the-gift-of-healthy-food.

Fields of Grace will be selling the cards until Christmas.