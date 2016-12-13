Family members in Zambrano case reach settlement agreement

5-18-18 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - It's been more than three years since three Pasco Police officers shot and killed Antonio Zambrano.

Zambrano was high on methamphetamine and throwing rocks at police and passing cars. The shooting sparked protests and attracted nationwide media coverage.

In 2016, jurors ruled the three officers feared for their safety and the safety of others. The jury also decided the officers reasonably thought Zambrano had committed or was committing a felony at the time.

Today, after years of litigation, Zambrano's family reached a settlement with the City. Back in January, the family couldn't figure out how they were going to divvy up the $750,000 settlement from the City. Today, after four months of back-and-forth, we finally know how the family will split that money.

In the settlement agreement, documents show Zambrano-Montes' mother and father will each receive $100,000. His widow, Teresa De Jesus Meraz Ruiz, will get her own $50,000 portion, and their two daughters will each get $250,000.

In addition, the close to $125,000 in legal fees will be places in an annuity that will grow over time for Zambrano-Montes' daughters.

--------------------

12-14-16 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - The verdict is in, in the Franklin County Coroner inquest into the shooting of Antonio Zambrano in Pasco nearly two years ago.

The jury came back with a decision just moments after the inquest wrapped up this afternoon.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen was at the inquest and has the results as well as what's next for this case. The verdict from the five-person jury found that all three officers believed Antonio Zambrano was a threat to their lives, as well as the lives of others.

This comes after the prosecutor's office ruled in September that the shooting was justified.

In addition to the belief that Zambrano posed a serious threat, the jury also ruled that the officers reasonably believed Zambrano had committed or was committing a felony at the time of the shooting. Officers testified that he was throwing large rocks at them and did not surrender after initially being Tased.

When asked if he fired on Zambrano in order to prevent him from escaping, Officer Alaniz said that was not part of his decision making, and that he was specifically concerned about the threat Zambrano posed.

Speaking after the verdict was read, Special Deputy Coroner Michael Fox said he was surprised that jurors applied that answer to all three officers involved.

"I thought it was interesting that the last three questions about escape were answered no and I wasn't aware of anyone testifying to that particular conclusion until Officer Alaniz did so this morning," said Fox.

According to Washington State Law, an officer can be justified in using deadly force if they are doing it to prevent a suspect from escaping.

Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said he hopes this verdict will ease any remaining concerns from the public.

"I hope the community can see how the investigation was done, that was laid out and was made transparent, that they could see the witnesses that testified," Blasdel said. "They could see their body language, their gestures, that sort of thing."

So what's next?

Blasdel said that as far as his office is concerned, the matter is settled.

--------------------

12-13-16 ORIGINAL STORY:

PASCO, WA - The long-awaited Antonio Zambrano Coroner's inquest began today at Columbia Basin College.

Five witnesses were called to testify, and we sent reporter Rex Carlin out there to learn more about what happened.

Day one of the Zambrano inquest lasted about seven hours and included expert witness testimony as well as members of the incident investigation team from the Kennewick Police Department.

One important element of today's testimonies was when a forensic video analyst showed the jury a real-time look at five different simultaneous recordings of the moments leading up to the shooting, showing the jury various angles on the screen of the same moments in time.

There was far less public interest than officials expected, with only a handful of people in the audience today.

The inquest will continue at Columbia Basin College tomorrow morning at 9:00, where four more witnesses will appear, including the three officers involved in the shooting.