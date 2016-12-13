Early morning Yakima restaurant fire ruled as Arson

12/15/16 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department investigation division has determined that the fire at the El Patron restaurant was Arson. Today, Arson signs have been posted on the building and Yakima FD is asking the public for help.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are encouraged to call investigators at 509-406-5028 or 1800-55-ARSON.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - Sirens and smoke filled Yakima early this morning as a fire tore through the El Patron Mariscos restaurant off of North 1st Street.

Fire crews responded close to 2:00 a.m. and found flames at the entrance of the restaurant.

A witness who chose to remain anonymous says that as firefighters battled the flames, police officers helped evacuate people from the hotel units next to the restaurant.

The witness says that close to 20 people were evacuated, including a baby.

It took seven crews 40 minutes to put the flames out due to the nature of the fire and cold temperatures.

It is estimated that the fire caused $150,000 worth of damages, leaving the restaurant in a bad state.

At this point, the fire is still under investigation and authorities have not ruled out arson as the cause.