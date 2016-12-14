Crews investigating after early morning fire in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Around 3:30 Wednesday morning crews were called to a shed fire on the 4000 Blk. of Janet Road. When crews arrived they found a 30 by 30 metal shed that was well involved. No homes were threatened and crews were able to get the fire out.

The homeowners say that their daughter just moved up here and was keeping her things in the shed. Crews say there was electricity in the shed.

Luckily no one was hurt and the only damage was to a chicken coop and a fence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.