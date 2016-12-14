Kittitas County seeks public input on transportation plans - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kittitas County seeks public input on transportation plans

Posted: Updated:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Right now, Kittitas County is looking for public input on next year's transportation plans.

Reporter Caitlin Medearis visited Westside Road in Cle Elum, which the county is hoping to improve with things like guardrail additions and reflective markings, and it's just one of many safety improvement plans.

Kittitas also hopes to update Huntzinger Road in Ellensburg along with Westside with bridge rail retrofit, deliniators, and new signage. 

Dennis Burchak, who has lived off of Westside Road for his entire life, says he has always noticed the area being difficult to maneuver.

"There is some curves, and that they should have some guardrail around the canal and things like that,'' he said.

Although he says the dangers are obvious, he believes a large reason for the safety improvements is speedy drivers.

"This road should only be thirty five miles an hour. No faster," said Burchak. "This is a crooked county road, and should not be no faster than 35 miles an hour."

The county is also proposing Manastash Road and Taneum Road West have realignment and bank stabilization, and that the Taneum Road east bridge over North Thorp Highway be replaced.

These improvements would be funded with local financing, so Kittitas County Public Works is holding two open houses for you to comment on the new plan. One of the open houses is today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 411 North Ruby Street in Ellensburg, and the second tomorrow from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 700 East First Street in Cle Elum.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   