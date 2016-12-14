Kittitas County seeks public input on transportation plans

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Right now, Kittitas County is looking for public input on next year's transportation plans.

Reporter Caitlin Medearis visited Westside Road in Cle Elum, which the county is hoping to improve with things like guardrail additions and reflective markings, and it's just one of many safety improvement plans.

Kittitas also hopes to update Huntzinger Road in Ellensburg along with Westside with bridge rail retrofit, deliniators, and new signage.

Dennis Burchak, who has lived off of Westside Road for his entire life, says he has always noticed the area being difficult to maneuver.

"There is some curves, and that they should have some guardrail around the canal and things like that,'' he said.

Although he says the dangers are obvious, he believes a large reason for the safety improvements is speedy drivers.

"This road should only be thirty five miles an hour. No faster," said Burchak. "This is a crooked county road, and should not be no faster than 35 miles an hour."

The county is also proposing Manastash Road and Taneum Road West have realignment and bank stabilization, and that the Taneum Road east bridge over North Thorp Highway be replaced.

These improvements would be funded with local financing, so Kittitas County Public Works is holding two open houses for you to comment on the new plan. One of the open houses is today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 411 North Ruby Street in Ellensburg, and the second tomorrow from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 700 East First Street in Cle Elum.