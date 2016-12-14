Home heating safety tips for this winter season

PASCO, WA - There has been an increase in building fires as the temperatures have been decreasing, and Pasco Fire Department wants to provide the public with some safety tips on how to keep your home warm this winter without creating any fire hazards.

1. Do not use heating sources indoor that are designed to be used outdoors.

2. Never use your stove or oven to heat your house.

3. Make sure chimneys are clean, and have your home heaters inspected every year.

4. Every home should have a CO Alarm on every level of the home, and working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each sleeping area.

5. If your pipes freeze, do not use a torch to thaw them. Use heater tape, a space heater with at least a 3 foot cleared area around it, or call a plumber.

6. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, or space heaters.

7. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your house. Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.

8. Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year. Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.

9. Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (such as a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.

Here are some winter fire facts to keep you aware of the seriousness of this situation.