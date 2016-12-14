CRIME STOPPERS: Steven Leigh Prokop

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Steven Leigh Prokop.

Prokop is 25 years old (DOB: 05/08/1991). He is 6'2", 205 lbs., with blond hair and brown eyes. He has "Odd 13" tattooed on his left wrist, "666" tattooed on his left hand, and a death skull tattooed on his right forearm.

His last known residence is in Richland.

Prokop is wanted for Failure to Appear - Forgery; 2nd degree ID Theft; and Failure to Appear Hearing - Burglary 2nd.

If you have any information about who he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.