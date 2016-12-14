CRIME STOPPERS: Tiffany K. Severson (aka Campbell)

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Tiffany K. Severson (aka Campbell).

Severson is 36 years old (DOB: 07/09/1980). She is 5'2", 160 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of music notes on the right side of her neck, and a tattoo of a female zombie on her right calf as well as both arms.

Her last known residence is in Kennewick.

Severson is wanted for Failure to Appear - Omnibus Hearing charged with Felony Violation of DV Protection Order.

If you have any information about who he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.